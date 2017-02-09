Uni hailed for cleaning police station

THE Pacific Adventist University (PAU) community has been hailed for cleaning up the Boroko Police Station last week.

PAU director of students service Pastor Thomas Davai said one of the university’s aims was to promote the culture of service.

He said the PAU community service programme was part of Christian education to its students, “instilling in them the culture of service, accountability and to be responsible when they graduate to go out and serve their community, their countries and their God”.

As part of their orientation programme for this year, the university community led by acting Vice Chancellor Prof Jeffery Crocome cleaned up the Boroko Police station.

“This is showing a perfect example to the students of the universities and other groups the essence of community service,” Davai said.

He said the team brushed the interior walls of the station, cut lawns, weeded the flower gardens, planted new plants, collected rubbish and even fed the staffs and inmates.

They also visited the prison cells at Badili and Waigani police stations and prayed with the detainees and police personnel.

The PAU community thanked the Senior Insp Titus Bayakaua for making it possible for them to deliver the service.

