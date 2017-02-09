Uni opens banking facility at campus

By JOY NEMO

BSP and ANZ ATM facility was reopened at the University of Papua New Guinea yesterday.

This facility was rendered inoperable last year by during the students’ unrest.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Mange Matui said last year had been a difficult year for the university.

“The machines are important and form part of the infrastructure of UPNG. It also contribute to the productivity of the university,” he said.

“Since last year the staff have been going out to access ATMs which affected their attendance to classes.”

Matui assured the banks that the machine they had put in place would be looked after by the university community.

UPNG bursar Joseph Palimi added that reopening of the ATM had reinstated the confidence of the university after last year’s campus unrest.

He invited the banks to be partner with the university so students could register and pay fees online.

Palimi also asked the banks to be at the university next month at their orientation to assist students.

