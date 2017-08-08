Uni provides agriculture training to groups

THE University of Natural Resources and Environment’s Vudal Resource Training Centre at Kairak in East New Britain was recently tasked by the World Bank to deliver training to partnerships in the country.

Integrated Agriculture Training Programme head trainer Owen Ngala said under the Productive Partnerships in Agriculture Project (PPAP), the centre was tasked to conduct training in sustainable livelihood, basic record book keeping and cooperative governance to 19 partnerships throughout the country.

Bank South Pacific is also involved to deliver financial management literacy training.

Training on sustainable livelihood and basic record book keeping would be delivered to all technical officers and lead farmers throughout the country, while the cooperative governance would be delivered to office bearers of those partnerships.

Ngala said under cooperative governance, the office bearers would be trained to manage cooperatives by knowing their roles and objectives.

He said this would involve 19 partnerships – six in East New Britain, four in Bougainville, three in New Ireland, two in East Sepik, three in Madang and one in Morobe.

