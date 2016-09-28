Uni seeks stay order

By DEMAS TIEN

THE University of Papua New Guinea has asked the Waigani National Court to set aside an interim order handed down on Friday which stayed a decision to ban seven students from campus.

The court registry yesterday confirmed that the university’s application was listed for hearing today.

Last Friday, Justice Leka Nablu stayed the UPNG administration decision of Aug 9 to permanently exclude the seven students from continuing their studies at the university.

Nablu also granted leave to the students to apply for a judicial review of the decision because they had an arguable case.

The students were to return to class on Monday this week pending a hearing scheduled for Oct 20 regarding their application to stay the university’s decision.

The students are Arthur Amos, Jamie Sali, Livai Kuaken, Hercules Jim, Alois Kaluwe, Chris Kipalan and Steward Thoke.

The university banned them from entering the campus because of their alleged roles in the eight-week protest in July which disrupted classes and created unrest. The university gave them seven days to appeal the decision before the council appeals committee.

They sent their appeal but there was no response from the appeals committee.

The students then filed an application for judicial review on Sept 19 at the national court, asking the court to review the university’s decision.

