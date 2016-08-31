Uni has set rules on discipline, says Mann

By LUKE KAMA

UNIVERSITY of Papua New Guinea acting Chancellor Dr Nicholas Mann says they are following normal disciplinary procedures in dealing with student leaders who breached policies and legislation during the recent protest.

Mann told The National yesterday that “in every organisation, Government and institution, there are policies, laws and legislations governing their operations and UPNG is no different”.

“Whether in primary schools, high schools or university, normal process of discipline will have to take place when there is a breach,” he said.

“Offences will have to be reported to the university management and supported with evidence and recordings.

“The management will assess the offence and take disciplinary action based on the evidence that is provided.

So someone doesn’t just wake up and do things on his or her own.

“It has to follow the normal process of discipline.”

He said all university students were welcome to come back and resume class.

“But let me make it clear to those student leaders concerned on the disciplinary actions that the administration is following the normal disciplinary process,” Mann said.

“Students have the opportunity to appeal the decision to the council.

“The council is a neutral body that will consider administration decision as well as the students’ appeal and make a final decision based on merits of the evidence submitted.”

