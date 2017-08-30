Uni students’ association turning theory into reality

Students of a private Port Moresby university formed an association that provides an avenue for them to put their theory lessons into practice

Students of School of Business and Economics at IBS University (IBSU) inaugurated the association called Bees (business and economics enhancements sydnicate) that turns methods taught in classrooms into reality in the business world, according to IBSU.

The group is made up of students who seek opportunities to create a market for business activities which could apply to their theoretical skills, Bees said in a statement.

Students had a chance to apply their marketing strategies at a food festival at IBSU last month.

Part of the money generated from sales there made it possible for them to pay a visit to the Cheshire Home at Hohola.

On World Youth Day, they made donations to children at the home and provided lunch.

These were some of the initiatives and interests commonly shared among the students which would not have been successful without lecturers

Senior lecturer Dr Muneer Babu said: “Such experiences you will not learn in class, therefore students must actively participate through the association’s events to help learn through a more practical approach.”

