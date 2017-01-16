Uni students’ fee to be paid

THE Milne Bay government has again moved swiftly to secure spaces for the province’s students attending tertiary institutions this year.

A statement from the media office said K1.5 million has been allocated to pay for part of the school fees for these students. Each student will receive K2500.

As of this week, a total of K400,000 has been deposited in the accounts of the six universities for 160 continuing students.

The above amount was broken down thus: K132,500 for 53 students at the University of Goroka; K80,000 for 26 students at University of PNG; K65,000 for 26 students at Divine Word University; K55,000 for 22 students at the University of Technology; K45,000 for 18 students at the University of Natural Resources and Environment; and K22,500 for nine students at the Pacific Adventist University.

Applications for fee assistance for the school leavers and non-school leavers at the universities as well as students in other tertiary institutions are currently being processed and payments to the schools should be made before schools start.

It is expected that over 1000 students will be assisted with their fees.

Governor Titus Philemon said the K1.5 million allocation for tertiary students fee assistance this year was an increase from the K1.3 million last year.

The funding for the scheme has steadily increased from K300,000 in 2013 to K500,000 in 2014, K1 million in 2015, K1.3 million last year and K1.5 million this year.

Philemon said his government and administration were mindful of the early start by the universities following last year’s disturbances and therefore moved quickly to secure the funds and pay for the fees for the continuing students.

He said his government considered education as a priority and also was mindful of the difficulties that parents faced in raising the funds for their children’s fees for tertiary studies.

Education adviser Roma Tuidam has assured that students who meet the requirements will be assisted.

