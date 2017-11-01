Uni students help hospital restock blood bags

Business and public policy students at the University of PNG (UPNG) yesterday hosted a blood donation camp on campus, as a humanitarian act to assist Port Moresby General Hospital.

“This is the first time the school of Business and Public Policy students are hosting the blood donation camp to help the community because of their pinnacle theme Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance in PNG,” event coordinator and lecturer Dr Suresh Babu said.

Babu said the pinnacle was an annual activity where students organised events that related to their theme.

This year, the students decided to host the first ever blood donation camp on campus.

The organising committee put out posters around the campus since last week to encourage students and staff to donate blood. A good number of people, including students, staff and other members if the community, turned up to donate blood.

The blood donation started as early as 9am and ended at 4pm.

Those who donated blood received a certificate of participation and a free T’shirt from the organising committee.

“It’s good to donate blood because you will know the status of your blood,” Babu said.

He said that the shortage of blood at the Port Moresby General Hospital was a concern and the business and public policy students with the assistance of health workers at the UPNG clinic organised the blood donation camp to contribute it to the hospital.

Babu also said that apart from the blood donation, the students and their coordinators went to Hanuabada village to donate food stuff to people who lost their homes in a fire a few months ago.

