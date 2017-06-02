Uni students rally behind Andandi

STUDENTS from the Tambul-Nebilyer district in Western Highlands attending higher institutions in the country have urged their parents and relatives to vote for the candidate who has been paying their tuition fees.

Led by those attending the University of Technology and University of Goroka, the students have thrown their support behind and even paid the nomination fee of Gabriel Andandi, saying he would provide the leadership they needed.

Representing the students, president of the Tambul-Nebiler students at Unitech Alex Winis said they supported Andandi because he was paying the fees of all Tambul-Nebilyer students attending higher instituions since 1997.

“We acknowledge that Andandi’s Tambul-Nebilyer tertiary students school fees initiative is a God-sent initiative and very much appreciated as a great investment and an incredible idea,” Winis said

“We regard Andandi as the leader with vision for future human resources development after valuing human resource as a fundamental factor for the growth and development of our district and country.”

Winis said Andandi met all the credentials to be a good leader, not only for Tambul-Nebilyer but for PNG.

“He was an educationist, obtained a bachelor’s degree from UPNG and later obtained his Masters in human resources in Australia,” he said.

“His professional background is very diverse, including working with the United Nations, managing millions of kina worth of projects,

“Later he held a very senior position with the education department and now a successful businessman.”

