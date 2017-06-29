Uni unveils strip for anniversary year

AS part of the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations the University Piggies rugby union club launched their new playing strip and supporters’ gear yesterday.

University will be the first rugby club in the country to officially sell supporter’s gear that will be sold at all Axellerate Sports outlets from today.

The design will maintain the traditional sky-blue colour for the premier grade team – that is the jersey that every player in the club aspires to wear.

The jersey design stays faithful to the traditional format (predominantly sky blue and white) as a sign of respect to those who have worn and currently wear the club’s but also to ensure that future premier division players are part of that special alumni.

Both the new players uniform and supporters merchandise are made by the BLK sports brand.

The lower grades, women’s, sevens and junior team’s new uniform will adopt a blue and white hoops design.

The women’s jersey will include a pink trim around the selves and collar. The jerseys feature the club’s sponsors for the 2017 and 2018 seasons which include Gangloff Consulting (major sponsor), Mineral Resources Ok Tedi (minor sponsor) and Axellerate Sports (minor sponsor).

University club president Ernie Gangloff said the club had a proud history stretching back to the 1960s and celebrating its 50 years of existence was special especially with great support from the business community.

“The club is proud to be associated with these sponsors we look forward to delivering a successful 2017 campaign as part of the CRU rugby season,” Gangloff said.

“Our teams are competitive and the new jerseys will motivate the players to keep the Piggies spirit.”

The club will receive a commission from each sale of supporter’s merchandise and will be used to support the activities and contribute to the development of future players.

Like this: Like Loading...