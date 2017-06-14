Uni upgrades for conducive learning

By Dorine Palanga

STUDENTS at the University of PNG are being provided with better facilities for a safe and secure learning environment, according to public pelations and event management director James Robins.

Robins said it was part of the AusAid programme and included the installation of security solar lights and upgrading of footpaths, roads and carparks.

“Solar lighting on walkways from the dining hall to lecture halls and student dormitories have been upgraded at the Waigani campus and Taurama campus,” Robins said.

The infrastructure projects are funded by the Australian government in partnership with the PNG government.

Robins said the major projects such as the new school of business and public policy building and new Students’ Services building were on schedule to be completed.

Also funded by AusAid is a twining project with James Cook University and UPNG, which will involve the exchange of staff and students.

The exchange and training of staff will improve the academic performance of lecturers while the student exchange programme will enable students from UPNG to study at James Cook and vice versa, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...