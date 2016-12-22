Unicef official visits Goroka

United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) deputy executive director Fatoumata Ndiaye and the Unicef regional director for East Asia and the Pacific Karin Hulshof spent time with partners and stakeholders in Port Moresby and Goroka in the Eastern Highlands last week.

The two were treated to a warm welcome at the Goroka airport on Wednesday.

They visited the new rural hospital at Asaro in the Daulo district, before returning to the Goroka provincial hospital to open the hospital’s new e-library (electronic library).

Ndiaye and Hulshof also visited the children’s ward and the children’s special day nursery before flying out on Friday.

