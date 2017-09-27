Unicef supports juvenile justice

A police training manual on juvenile justice has been incorporated into the curriculum of the Bomana police academy, according to United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) 2016 report.

The report said Unicef PNG supported the implementation of the Lukautim Pikinini Act (Child Protection Act) 2015 by supporting the finalisation of the development of child protection regulation, operational guidelines, police protocols on child victims and witnesses, and review of a training manual for child protection officers and volunteers.

“A massive advocacy campaign to end violence against children continued during the year, through communities, schools and church-based campaigns, reaching a total population of 119, 294,” it said.

“A total of 351 early childhood development (ECD), elementary and primary teachers have been trained on early detection and assessment and screening of children with disabilities.”

To promote inclusive education for children with disabilities, 70 inclusive ECD centres have been established in four provinces through programme partnership with Cheshire Disability Services.

The report added that PNG successfully carried out the Out-of-School Children Initiative in 2016 to address the issue of the high number of children not attending school.

Furthermore, the report highlighted that there has been a notable advancement in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) programme in schools to address multiple issues, especially for girls.

“UNICEF Papua New Guinea supported the development of standards and guidelines on WASH in schools, a community mobilisation programme targeting parents and school boards.”

