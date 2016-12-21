Unicef team visits PNG

A TEAM of United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) officials visited the country last week to observe the work it has done and how to address some of the challenges faced by women and children.

Unicef deputy executive director Fatoumata Ndiaye and regional director for East Asia and the Pacific Karin Hulshof visited Goroka General Hospital and met Eastern Highlands Governor Julie Soso, health officials, non-government organisations and toured health facilities.

They also met Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Immigration Rimbink Pato and other ministers.

Ndiaye said they spoke openly about health and education.

She said the role of women was important in the growth and development of any country.

Hence they were clear about how they could improve women’s and children’s rights and how directly they were linked to violence against them.

They concluded that the best way to address gender-based violence and violence against women and girls was to join hands with the industry in PNG, other UN agencies, churches and NGOs to create a movement.

“We would be able to create a movement with positive transformation not only say violence,” she said.

“How it would look like if we go home to a safe and secure house. That’s a very optimistic message and I think we are very committed to doing so.”

They also advocate on the capacity of rural community health workers.

Like this: Like Loading...