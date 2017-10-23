Unicef urged to deliver

National Planning and Monitoring Minister Richard Maru, pictured, has challenged the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) to effectively roll out the national water sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) policy through a European Union grant.

Maru issued the challenge to the new PNG Unicef representative and officer-in-charge, Karen Allen, when an agreement was signed between the union, Unicef and the Government for the union to contribute K80 million to Unicef’s implementation and development of the policy.

He raised concerns on the policy in that most of schools in PNG were in rural areas where pit toilets were used.

Maru challenged Unicef to also run a programme to improve water and sanitation in villagers where the schools were located.

He said the Government was looking at a five-year development plan for the WaSH policy.

Maru said improved water and sanitation was a priority of Government and he would be closely monitoring the work of Unicef on the WaSH policy.

