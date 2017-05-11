Union gears up for 15s

By HENRY MORABANG

THE East New Britain Rugby Football Union goes into a recovery week in preparation for the 15s competition next week, after a successful 7s tournament last weekend.

The union’s executives decided on the break to allow players and officials to recover and prepare for the season.

ENB rugby union official Don Tokunai said all clubs needed to register their interest by this week.

He said the executives would meet to set the draw for the 15s competition.

“Our intention is to maintain a junior division, the women’s division under a 10-a-side cut, and the premier division,” Tokunai said.

Prizes were presented by the major sponsors to the four division winners. ENB 7s results: U15 boys’ final – Rabaul Cardinals 15 Maltech Rookies 7; Women’s final – Tomaringa Royals 20 Rabaul Redskin 10; U19 men’s final – Matupit Diggers 19 Maltech Rookies 10; Premier men’s final – Maltech Rookies 17 Rabaul Redskins

Like this: Like Loading...