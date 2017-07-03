A unique candidate ran this election

THAT unique candidate who ran this 2017 election has done very well by running without any corrupt dealings.

He stayed put and 100 per cent left everything to God.

My goodness he didn’t move one bit.

Even they came to him to get permission to split vote 1 in half he said this is not Christianity and he told his clansman to vote using their God given will power.

He was relaxing while our so called candidates everywhere ran here and there looking for means and ways to do anything to win this election.

I just watched this unique candidate all the way to polling.

I have never in my life seen candidates displaying this Holy Character in politics.

So Goroka if you have voted for him you have the eye of an eagle.

Let’s wait for the counting, if this person comes home Goroka you Definitely will change.

First timer in Politics

