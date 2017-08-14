Unis open applications for aptitude tests

TWO state universities in the country are now opening applications for potential students to apply for a Special Tertiary Aptitude Test (STAT-P) before admission.

In a statement recently, the University of Technology (Unitech) said bookings for the STAT-P were now open for students who wish to be admitted into the various programmes at Unitech and the University of Goroka (UOG) in 2018.

It said the announcement was made by the Australian Council of Educational Research (Acer) through the office of the Unitech pro-vice chancellor (academic) Dr Augustine Moshi. “UOG and Unitech have teamed up this year to give this aptitude test to school leavers (grade 12s) who wish to be admitted into both institutions and pre-service non-school leavers who wish to be admitted to UOG in 2018,” it said.

“The aptitude test is now a compulsory part of the two universities’ admissions process and applicants who fail to book and sit the test will not be considered for admissions.

“The STAT-P is the same test offered by Acer and will be used to assess students’ ability in addition to the grade 12 national examination results to screen applications.”

