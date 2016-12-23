Unis a source of talent

By MELTON PAIS

PAPUA New Guinea High Performance Sport director Aaron Alsop says organising sports for universities and other tertiary institutions is the way forward to raise elite athletes.

Aaron said the HPS was developing a multi-sport programme for each semester for the universities, and colleges and even primary and secondary school students (14-19 years).

“We’re on the verge of developing a university school sports pathway because we see great potential in them (students),” Alsop said.

“They will not only be better athletes in general but have the ability to step up to be elite athletes.”

He said the first university games was run in September this year at Taurama Aquatic Centre, where five tertiary institutions took part.

“Next year we’re looking forward to involving more institutions in a quarterly programme that we will run,” he said.

“We’re looking at running multi-sport programme in other centres with the cost to be borne by those institutions.”

“We’ll try to look at a way to engage the universities and tertiary schools.

“We’ve actually discovered some talented athletes through that programme after the first one was hosted at Taurama Aquatic Centre.

“This is part of our talent pathway programme.”

Alsop said HPS would also organise international events when PNG schools had their programmes up and running.

