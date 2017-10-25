Unit lacks database on family violence

THE Family Sexual Violence Unit does not a keep a record of the reported cases of family violence, according to Chief Inspector Delilah Sandeka.

“We don’t have proper data to give you the accurate statistics of reported cases since the establishment of this office in 2009,” Sandeka, pictured, told The National yesterday.

“But from estimation, we attend to between 15 and 30 reports.

“Some are reporting and some are not reporting because of legal challenges they are facing.”

The chief inspector said of the eight police stations in Port Moresby, seven had Family Sexual Violence Units.

“We do not have a proper database so we are also in the process of collecting our own data,” Sandeka said.

“We’ve already established standardised templates for monthly reports as well as the intake forms for the data.

“So we will be trialling it.

“End of next month, we should receive all those information on those standardised templates.

“Then our Australian counterparts will help us put the data together, using the information collected from those intakes to be put into the database system.”

