Unitech confirms receiving K5 million

By VICKY BAUNKE

THE University of Technology has received K5 million from the Government to start the academic year, says Vice-Chancellor Dr Albert Schram, pictured.

The Government made a commitment of K40 million last year to Unitech to complete the 2016 semesters after a student protest and boycott of classes in June which led to the death of a student and the damage of school buildings.

Schram confirmed that Unitech received some funds last week to repair the buildings and rebuild the mess.

“We hope we can rebuild our mess this year so that we can phase out the temporary mess facility,” he said.

“Students can do their exams in the Union hall instead of under a tent.

“As part of our Master Plan process approved by our council, we will call for an expression of interest to build the mess according to our design for a specific sum.

“If the sum is not paid in full by the Government, we will have to split the projects into parts.”

Students at the Unitech East Taraka campus are expected to return on Feb 15 to begin the first semester of the 2017 academic year.

Like this: Like Loading...