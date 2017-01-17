Unitech curfew to continue

A CURFEW will continue at the University of Technology when students arrive to start the academic year, Unitech Vice-Chancellor Dr Albert Schram says.

He said students are expected on campus for orientation on Feb 20.

“The curfew will continue for all students and regular dormitory inspections will take place,” he said.

“Therefore, all students are expected to adhere to the rules and stipulations of the new code of conduct.”

The curfew was imposed last year after a student was killed on campus and properties razed during the student unrest.

The university council has also decided to continue with the zero-tolerance policy on drugs and alcohol. Offenders will be automatically expelled for three years.

Schram said Unitech was committed to achieving provisional international accreditation of its engineering programmes by 2019.

“This would allow our graduates to find fitting employment internationally and significantly enhance the value of a Unitech degree,” he said.

“Hopefully, there will be no delay regarding the starting of classes as the academic board has approved two 15-week semesters with a full study load.”

Unitech will not increase intakes this year due to insufficient investment in dormitory facilities and classrooms.

“Students will have to use the temporary messing facilities and do exams in a tent at the parking lot,” Schram said.

“We hope the Government fulfills its promises and provide funding for the reconstruction of the mess.”

