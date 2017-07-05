Unitech management condemns burning of ballot papers

THE University of Technology management in Lae has condemned the burning of ballot

papers last Thursday inside campus.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr Ora Renagi said however students were not involved as reported in the media. Renagi said the university management was cooperating with the police to identify and bring to justice those involved.

“Students were not responsible for the burning the ballot

papers as reported by various media outlets. Internal investigations revealed that those responsible were non-students. A report was handed to police,” he said.

Renagi said the university was used as a polling venue for students, staff and the general public registered in Ward Five of the Lae Urban LLG.

“Polling-related incidents including the burning of ballot boxes is uncalled for.

“The university would write to the Electoral Commission to seek the option of re-locating polling booths outside the campus,” he said.

He said it was an unfortunate incident which portrayed a bad image for Unitech.

The management of Unitech is also concerned that some students, staff and their families were not able to vote after the burning of the ballot papers.

Like this: Like Loading...