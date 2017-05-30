Unitech plans Uni-City within its campus

THE Papua New Guinea University of Technology (Unitech) in Lae is planning to build a “Uni-City” within its premises.

The university said the development would be at its Taraka Campus where it had a large piece of vacant land.

The new centre will have offices, shops and a market arranged along a new main street.

The development will be bigger than any project undertaken by any institution, the university said in a statement.

“This is a prime example of an institution taking control of its own destiny and working to benefit the community,” it said.

“The new Uni-City will allow Unitech to diversify revenue streams and so extending its income sources beyond government grants.”

“The development is based on a master plan that was presented to the public to coincide with Unitech’s golden Jubilee in 2015 and

published on its website www.unitechpng.com.”

Vice-Chancellor Dr Albert Schram said: “In our 50th year of existence as a university, we are proud

to have presented this plan to the public.”

The university said the project would provide additional opportunities to students by creating an environment for technology transfer and the prospect of industry outreach and partnerships, both during development and after completion.

“Uni-City will also allow Unitech to branch out and facilitate the provision of services to the community at large,” the statement said.

“The current proposal includes sites for a school, medical clinic, market, residential, retail, and commercial activities.”

The university is currently inviting expressions of interest from investors, developers and members of the construction and technological industries to be part of this exciting development.

All information on the master plan, expression of interest and architectural guidance documents can be found at unitech’s website.

