Unitech students burn ballots

By PISAI GUMAR

UNIVERSITY of Technology students in Lae who burnt ballot papers yesterday will lose their opportunity to vote, and may be investigated by police as it is a crime.

Lae Urban returning officer Daniel Wassinak said polling at Unitech would not be rescheduled.

“They have decided to burn the ballot papers, therefore, no polling will be rescheduled at Unitech,” he said.

“They can wait until 2022 to exercise their democratic rights (to vote in the general election).”

Unitech lecturer Navua Kapi, who witnessed the incident, told The National that the students and scrutineers were angry because only 1154 ballot papers were supplied for the 3000 students, 2000 academic staff and their dependents.

Wassinak refuted their claim.

“There is no such thing as inadequate or less ballot papers. The students misunderstood the explanation,” Wassinak said.

Wassinak said ballot papers were printed according to the respective ward areas, and not for specific institutions and areas.

“With several polling teams engaged in Ward Five, likewise in every Lae Urban wards, the ballot papers were distributed evenly to respective polling stations in each ward,” he said.

“Therefore, the students can vote either at the campus, East Taraka or Tent Siti as the common roll is still the same, and having the names of eligible voters in each ward.”

Northern Region Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Guinness said “those responsible for the burning of ballot papers at Unitech will be dealt with”.

