Unitech, UOG students face compulsory entry test

STUDENTS who want to study at the University of Technology (Unitech) and University of Goroka (UOG) from next year will have to pass a compulsory admission test called STAT-P.

Vice-chancellors of the universities Dr Albert Schram and Prof Musawe Sinebare said the test was to identify candidates who were capable of university studies.

The STAT-P test will apply to school leavers (SL) and non-school leavers.

“Unitech and UOG will use the same STAT-P aptitude test offered by the Australian Council for Educational Research (Acer) in addition to the Grade 12 examination results of school leavers to screen all entry applications,” a joint statement from the universities said.

“The purpose is to introduce a common measurable element in to the selection process that will ensure that only candidates who have the capacity to benefit from tertiary education are selected.”

A third university, the University of Natural Resources and Environment, is also keen about the programme, according to the statement.

“All provincial education advisers and secondary school principals are urged to take note of this requirement and assist their students who are choosing Unitech and UOG to register and take the STAT-P test,” the statement said.

“School-leaver applicants to Unitech and UOG and pre-service non school-leaver applicants to UOG who do not have STAT-P test results will not be considered for admission to the two universities.

“STAT-P is a tertiary aptitude test used widely by universities in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

“Its purpose is to measure candidates’ aptitude or ability (capacity to perform), rather than achievement (demonstrated performance), which takes place at secondary school level.”

The STAT-P test for this year will be conducted in Port Moresby, Kokopo, Mt Hagen, Goroka, Lae, Wewak, Alotau, Manus, Buka, Kiunga and Mendi.

The aptitude test will be conducted simultaneously at all locations from November 9.

Depending on the number of candidates, each test centre will conduct one or two sessions per day.

More information on the STAT-P test can be obtained by contacting the UOT sdmissions office on phone: 473 4281/4289 or email: stat-p@pnguot.ac.pg and the students administration office at UOG on Phone: 5311735 or email: sumingb@unigoroka.ac.pg

