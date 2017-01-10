Unitech yet to consider fee structure

By VICKY BAUNKE

THE University of Technology will only consider a revised tuition fee restructure for the 2017 academic year if it doe not receive the Government funding of K40 million.

Unitech Vice-Chancellor Dr Albert Schram told The National that because of the unexpected cut in Government funding from K45 million to K40 million, the administration would cease its funding to the Timber Training and Forestry College and the Bulolo University College. It will hand over the institutions to the National Forest Authority.

Schram said this decision would affect students, families and staff of the colleges.

“This means we will stop paying their operational expenses and salaries as of February 2017 because these expenses are not included in our budget as we have repeatedly pointed out since 2014,” he said.

“We are not yet considering a special fee structure for the students.

“But we may be obliged to do so in the coming weeks if Government does not clarify our funding situation.”

Meanwhile, classes for 2017 will begin at the University of Technology on February 27 with a full 15-week semester study.

Orientation for new intakes will begin on February 20.

Students are urged to arrive on time for classes.

Like this: Like Loading...