United beat Poreporena by four runs

UNITED claimed a four-run victory over Poreporena in their Port Moresby Cricket Association premier grade T20 match at Amini Park last Saturday.

United opener Anthony Vare top-scored with 40 runs, laying the foundation for his team’s innings.

He was assisted with handy cameos from PNG Barramundis Lega Siaka (29) and Sese Bau (28).

Poreporena’s Vagi Boko put in a fine performance, claiming the scalps of all three United batsmen.

Boko ended the game with 4-16 and went long way in putting a clamp on the flow of runs.

United, who looked certain to post in excess of 150 runs, in the end could only muster 127/8, thanks in part to Boko, who played the role of spearhead well as they lost seven wickets for just 26 runs.

Needing 128 runs for victory, Poreporena’s openers got off to a promising start with Barramundis Vani Vagi Morea (38) and Dogodo Bau (34) setting the pace.

However after the duo’s dismissal’s, the incoming batsmen failed to continue with the momentum.

