United chasing title in 2nd year

SITTING third on the National Soccer League ladder on 13 points from four wins, a draw and two losses, PS United are setting their eyes on the premiership in just their second season in the semi-professional competition.

Coach Peter Turari described their journey this season as a “bumpy ride” and a victory over Yamaros tomorrow would provide them the impetus to scement third spot or better it.

Making the finals is objective number one for the team as they plan on putting pressure on the two competition heavyweights – second-placed Madang and defending premiers Lae City Dwellers.

“We know that our big games are coming up next week but right now our focus is on Yamaros this weekend,” Turari said.

“With a good start to the competition this year, we are aiming high and we want to win the NSL title. I know it won’t come easy but my boys have played so well this year right from the start and we wouldn’t want all that hard work to be for nothing, we have a shot and we will take that shot.”

Their opponents Yamaros have suffered terribly, winless after seven games and will be the underdogs, however, PS United will field their big names to face the side in the likes of representative midfielder Donovan Murray and defender Philip Steven.

“We want to win all our remaining games because it will put us in a good placing for the finals and hopefully claim the title for the first time,” Turari said.

Like this: Like Loading...