United front needed to fight rise in poverty

POVERTY is a cancer eating slowly into the fabric of our society.

We must work together to eradicate poverty and this can be achieved by empowering our people economically.

The resources we have can be transformed into big benefits by setting our goals and working hard to achieve them.

Whether you a betel nut seller or walking the streets selling your little goods or a farmer we must continue to work hard.

But first “we must seek the Kingdom of God and his righteousness and everything else will be given unto us (Matthew 6:33).

We must encourage each other through the Word of God.

After all, the Bible says we must sweat to reap the fruit of our

labour.

The Government and churches can only do so much but it is up to us as citizens of this country to rise up and embrace the changes so that we can get out rid of the poverty that is destroying our lives.

We must turn to God whole heartedly, then and only then will we see that law and order issues, immoral behaviour and other sinful activities will disappear.

I would like to salute Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and his Government for transforming our country in the last five years from a poor stricken country to world class status.

Although we are not quite there yet, O’Neill and his hardworking team have started the transformation process.

People of PNG, God has heard our prayers by giving us such a great leader.

God bless the PM and PNG.

Jeka, Via email