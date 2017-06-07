United keep winning record in hockey comp

COMPETITION pacesetters United kept their unbeaten record intact with a 6-0 thrashing of Bismarck Green in round eight of the Port Moresby Hockey Association men’s division at the Sir Guise Hockey pavillion last Saturday

Sunam Gold closely follow their heels after a 2-1 victory over Bladez, who still remain in third spot.

The highlight of the weekend was the match between fourth-placed Bismark Gold and Seagulls which showcased a lot of good dribbling skills and goal attempts. Despite the midday heat, Bismark wasted no time to score first through forward Litau Siski.

Fifteen minutes later, Bismark’s Dante Nabo scored another goal to put them in front for a 2-0 lead before the break.

In the second half Seagulls came strongly with their tough defence and replied with two goals to Ignatius Pou.

Pou scored from four penalty attempts and leveled the scores.

The Augustine Chaslong-led team made sure to hold their defence until full time for a drawn match.

Results: Men – Bismarck Gold 2 Seagulls 2, Bladez 1 Sunam 2, United 6 Bismarck Green 0, Wanderers 1 MVP 0.

Women – United 0 Bladez 4, W Bismarck 0 Seagulls 0, W Sunam 3 Golden Eagles 1, Wanderers 3 Sunam Black 0.

Standings: Men – United 22 Sunam Gold 19, Bladez 13 Bismark Gold 14, Seagulls 8 Wanderers 8, Sunam Black 7 Bismark Green 0.

Women – Sunam 24 Wanderers 19, Bladez 14 Bismark 11, Seagulls 9 Golden Eagles 6, MVP 4 United 2.

