United play with Power in Kerema

By JACK AMI

IT’S action again this Sunday in the Kerema basketball competition as United take on PNG Power Sparkies.

The challenge would be between United’s Jason Rodney, Moses Kendy and Gerard Mauru against Sparkies’ Steven Morehari and Saku Soro.

It will be interesting to see whether United, after a slim 37-36 loss to KCSS Itou, can rebound and outplay Sparkies.

The competition is gaining momentum and players are looking forward to the weekend matchesin their bid to be selected for the men’s and women’s squads to the national championships in July in Port Moresby.

In the other matches KCSS Itou will go up against Drifters, Ilakaraeta will play OBM while Medics face Ihu Waves.

Meanwhile, Kerema Basketball Association president Aisi Aua is urging all the clubs to pay their player registration club affiliation fees by the end of the month.

