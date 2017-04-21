United out to stamp authority in Kerema

By JACK AMI

THE KEREMA basketball season proper competition tips off round 2 at the Kerema basketball court on Sunday.

After a three-week-long pre-season, local talent are prepared to jostle for their respective teams.

The main challenge in the men’s division this week will see 2016 champions United and OBM lock horns in a match which is expected go down to the wire.

United will be led by Jason Rodney, Simeon Mauru and Rodney Pirika calling the shots around perimeter.

OBM has Charlie Michael to master the men from Apiope village.

In the early fixtures, Ihu Waves will be up against Drifters, Kerema Coronation Secondary School will face Sparkies, while Urban Fox will be up against Medics and Ilakaraeta confront Bara West.

Most of the clubs competing are from Kerema Coronation Secondary School and Ilakaraeta Primary School.

President Aisi Aua welcomed the services of a Port Moresby senior basketball referee Alex Kauri, who officiated during round one.

“We will convene our annual general meeting tomorrow (April 22) to discuss the club affiliation, players registration fees and players master team lists,” he said.

“This is due to the fact that several teams are coming up with Under-20 players for the junior competition.”

Kerema affiliated to the Basketball Federation of PNG in March.

The association is calling on local business houses for support.

Like this: Like Loading...