Universities to get funding from Aust

THE University of Natural Resources and Environment, Divine Word University and the Papua New Guinea University of Technology will be provided funding under the Australian government’s Kina for Kina (K4K) programme.

Secretary for Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (DHERST), Prof David Kavanamur said that the new K4K programme was established by the governments of Papua New Guinea and Australia to support quality higher education in the country.

“Kina for Kina will see the Australian government match contributions that Papua New Guinean universities put towards improving quality in their institutions,” he said.

“It will also target the improvement of business programmes, training for the development of teaching and learning, and a teaching quality assurance systems audit.”

Kavanamur said that the government of Papua New Guinea appreciated the K4K initiative because it was aimed directly at assisting the areas of education that would lead to good outcomes for students.

Australian High Commission acting counsellor (Education), Fuchsia Hepworth commended DHERST for its commitment to improving the higher education sector.

