Universities paid K5m

By LUKE KAMA

THE Government paid K5 million each to the University of PNG and University of Technology on Friday to start the academic year, according to Finance Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan.

“That’s the first lot of payment for them to commence the academic year this week,” Ngangan said.

“Later – probably next week and the following week – we will sort out the balance of the payments committed by the Government.”

Following the student protests and boycott of classes in June and July last year, the Government promised to pay UPNG K12 million and Unitech K40 million to complete the 2016 semesters which had to extended to this year.

Ngangan said the Government would continue to honour its commitments depending on its cash flow. However, he said funds for the University of Goroka would be released later.

It had promised to pay the university K8 million.

UPNG acting Chancellor Dr Nicholas Mann confirmed that the K5 million had been received and a plan to charge students more fees this year had been scrapped.

He said the university council had planned to revise the tuition fee structure in case the Government failed to release the funds as promised.

“Now that part of it – K5million – was released, the council will withdraw that decision and students will only pay the normal tuition fees,” Mann said.

“Let the Government continue to meet its promise and we will implement the academic programmes as planned.”

