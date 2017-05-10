University aims to serve PNG

By HELEN TARAWA

THE Institute of Business Studies University aims to become an innovative university to serve Papua New Guineans, Vice-Chancellor Edward Silva says.

Silva who joined colleagues from universities around the country to farewell outgoing Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology Francis Maru last Friday, said as a new university they were working towards meeting the Government’s hopes.

“IBS has now become a university, the young family member in the higher education sector in PNG.

“PNG is 20th in the world in terms of resources compared to other countries, there’s so much available but it can be only converted if the human resources are developed.

“PNG may have few universities now but all the higher education institutions will one day become universities.”

Silva said the IBS University had enrolled 700 new students with the hope of developing more and more and educating Papua New Guineans.

“We are open for any criticism, with that we will be able to develop and change,” Silva said.

PNG University of Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof Albert Schram acknowledged Minister Marus saying he was the most accessible minister who had helped them to work through issues.

“Last year was a terrible year for the universities but in the crisis we have grown together and we have learned to understand each other and we have really focused on our common goal which is to educate the future generation of PNG and it’s the best job in the world.

“With the new council and leadership of now acting chancellor Jean Kekedo we have a strong continuity in the sense so we will stay the course and improve our quality, develop our campus and hopefully soon, increase the number of intakes.”

Pacific Adventist University Vice-Chancellor Prof Raul Lozano had only taken up his new job in Feburary and was grateful to have Minister Marus visit their university

“It’s close to three months that I have been in the country and the minister visited the university.

“We understand his dream for education and we are feeling his support for what we are doing.”

