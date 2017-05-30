University calls on govt to pay up as promised

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

THE University of Goroka is yet to receive K8 million promised by the Government after the student unrest last year, Chancellor Joseph Sukwianomb says.

Speaking at a press conference in Port Moresby yesterday, he said the Government had not given them anything and the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology owed the university about K1.2 million

“It was NEC decision to resume the university as part of the deal, part of the agreement for us to commence the university,” Sukwianomb said.

“Since they promised us K8 million, others were told K12m for UPNG and maybe K48m for Unitech, we are hoping that we’ll be paid some money

“We have done our job as the university administration and did a breakdown of the K5 million out of the K8 million

“Those papers are now with the chief secretary and with the secretaries of treasury and finance.

“We know it is difficult, they have spent the money on the elections but we are doing what we can, make use of what we have, but promises are promises.

“It’s putting a huge pressure in not just the University of Goroka but the other universities as well because we rely on those funds coming from the government as the major sponsor.

“There is also money that is owing to us by the Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology for boarding/lodging fees for last year.

“The university is owed some of that money – due of about K1.2 million that we are also following up on.

“We need the money in order for us to meet some of the expenses that we incurred last year but we’ve been good boys in town. We have not put pressure or threatening boycott or sit-out.”

