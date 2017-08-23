University career office hosts expo

The career office in the Students Services Department at the University of Papua New Guinea will be hosting a career expo at the institution today.

“The expo is targeted at fourth- year students who will be completing their studies and searching their way into joining the workforce,” the career office said in a statement. “The aim of the event is to assist students identify prospective organisations for future employment.

The expo is necessary because it allows students to reach out to companies.

The organisations participating in the expo include PNG Air Services, PNG Job Seek, PNG Workforce, KPMG (Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler), Puma Energy, Westpac, PNG High Performance Centre, People’s Micro Bank, National Superannuation Fund, IHG-PNG, Holiday Inn and Crown Plaza Port Moresby, Total Event Company and P & O Maritime.

During the expo, students have the opportunity to meet companies or organisations, obtain relevant information and market themselves, while employers have the opportunity to market or advertise their recruitment graduate training and development programmes.

The theme for the event is “Choosing a Career Path”. The expo starts at 9.30am and ends at 3.30pm. Entry is free.

