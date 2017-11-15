University donates medicines to rural clinic in Morobe

THE Papua New Guinea University of Technology in Lae has donated medicines to a rural clinic in Huon Gulf, Morobe to help them treat their patients.

Unitech Vice-Chancellor Dr Albert Schram, pictured, said University of Technology had been delivering medicines to the Busama Clinic throughout the year.

“We partnered with them to bring medicines as the clinic has been without medical supplies since last year. Our students have been doing projects in the village so we wanted to help them,” he said.

Schram said they went to Busama on Sunday and supplied the clinic with anti-biotics, malaria drugs and oral rehydration therapy to the clinic.

“Mothers and children die from curable diseases. Lack of medical drugs has cost lives of many. We don’t want our counterparts in the village to die from curable diseases so we chipped in to assist,” he said.

Dr Schram said the clinic at Busama was never used since it was built and there was lack of running water at the clinic since 2011.

He said forestry and civil engineering students from the university had been going to Busama over the years and the donation of medicines was a sign of partnership.

