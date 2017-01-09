University of Goroka is ready for 2017, Sukwianomb says

THE University of Goroka is focused to start the 2017 academic year, Chancellor Joseph Sukwianomb says.

Sukwianomb, during the university’s 20th annual dedication ecumenical service at the campus yesterday with staff and management, said despite the recent challenges, UOG is determined to open the 2017 academic year to provide higher education services to both new and continuing students.

“The academic year will commence early next month at the usual time the university begins the year every year,” Sukwianomb said.

He thanked staff, students, parents, the Government and stakeholders for support and commitment in 2016.

He also challenged them to provide the same level of support towards achieving a greater milestone for 2017.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Musawe Sinebare said UOG will continue to provide higher education services to the students who have met the specific and general academic

“Our job is to provide teaching and learning that contributes to develop human resource for Papua New Guinea and the pacific.”

