University of Goroka is in a real crisis

THE University of Goroka is in real crisis and the higher education authorities are turning a blind eye on it.

There is insufficient physical capacity to accommodate and facilitate quality learning for the huge enrollments this year.

Students are forced to stand outside and peep through the windows during lectures.

Many national scholarship students are living off campus as there are no rooms to accommodate them on campus.

The internet has been down for several weeks until two weeks ago when a very slow connection was restored; hence students have not been accessing the lecture materials from the student server.

There are no printing facilities.

The only one at the student laboratory has run out of papers and students have been forced to pay K1 per page at the library!!

The main water supply comes on at 6am to 9am and then at 5pm to 9pm, resulting in the high rise dormitories smelling awful from the dirty toilets.

There is no clean drinking water for students.

Visitors and neighbouring communities would have witnessed students carrying water bottles in search for drinking water elsewhere.

The campus has become a public bar every weekend.

The current council and Management of University of Goroka need to be replaced if University of Goroka is to be saved from disaster.

Concerned In-service student

