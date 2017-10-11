University league awards set for Friday

By JACK AMI

THE University of Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League will stage its presentation night at the forum square at UPNG on Friday.

The presentation night will see awards given out for outstanding individuals and club performances throughout the regular 2017 season.

This includes the presentation of minor premiership trophy, UPNG Nines season premiership, and unveiling of the UPNGRFL Francis Neil Tanga Cup that will be presented to the winning team on grand final day.

Tanga, the major sponsor confirmed yesterday to present the major awards and unveil the premiership cup named after him.

This will be a day before the grand final qualifying match between the BBM East Nokondis and Souths Arts Warriors.

The winner will progress to the grand showdown against Veari Simbu Spiders next week.

Tanga will present the minor premiers award to Veari Simbu Spiders, the nines trophy to HRM Waghi Hawkies, and club trophies to Tumbuna Pukpuks (most improved) and NGI Sharks (best disciplined).

This will be followed by various individual awards to players and officials.

