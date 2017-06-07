University plans more campuses throughout provinces

The University of Goroka will continue to establish campuses throughout the provinces as well as in countries of the Melanesian Spearhead Group, Chancellor Joseph Sukwianomb says.

He said this would be done under the “gown-to-town” concept purposely to minimise the cost of studying, overcrowding of students and fulfilling part of the Government’s role as a signatory to the Melanesian Spearhead Group.

“Papua New Guinea is a signatory to the Melanesian Spearhead Group and therefore, the University of Goroka has taken up the challenge to become a partner in implementing some of the requirements that may be contained in the agreement.

“University of Goroka has to spread out its presence in the provinces because we are not supposed to be feeding and housing students.”

He said students living together were most likely to cause problems, go on strike and disrupt classes instead of focussing on studies.

“Bringing people together and accommodating them is very expensive and therefore the idea of taking the gown-to-town allows those course only to be taught.

“The university then concentrates only on its core business – research, publication, creation of new knowledge and getting it disseminated,”

According to Sukwianomb, UOG has centres already established in Western Highlands province and Honiara in the Solomon Islands.

“We had recently, about two Fridays ago, another graduation in Mt Hagen where we graduated our students.

“They were studying in distance and flexible mode as we graduated quite a number of students there especially in school management.

