University plans development in line with Lae-Nadzap urban plan

THE University of Technology’s infrastructural development master plan is in line with the Lae-Nadzab urban development plan 2016-2025, Morobe planner Francis Japu says.

Japu said that Unitech was the first government tertiary institution to showcase its master plan to attract possible international investors to expand its learning facilities.

Japu urged other government agencies and institutions to develop their master plans in line with the Lae-Nadzab plan to meet industrial developmental standards.

He said that most infrastructural improvements in Lae city and the settlements were not up to standard.

“Commercial buildings are encroaching into residential areas, likewise settlements are infringing into waste State land and areas protected as disaster zones while customary landowners are selling land to settlers without survey and demarcation,” Japu said.

Acting administrator Sheila Harou said some projects that have already been undertaken were the Lae Port Tidal Basin, Lae-Nadzab four-lane highway, Angau Memorial Hospital re-development, Lae School of Nursing infrastructure development, Javani

Industrial Park and Wagang fisheries wharf.

Some proposed projects are Nadzab airport city, Bubia, Yalu and Malahang industrial parks.

