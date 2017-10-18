University of PNG clarifies title of professor

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

The University of PNG clarified that the title “professor” is an official one and should not be addressed outside of the institution that had bestowed this title.

Public relations manager Jim Robins said this was as per processes and protocols of appointing an academic as a professor.

He said doctorate of philosopher (PhD) holders were bestowed this title based on publications made and the position held.

“A doctor becomes a professor when he or she has acquired the highest academic level, usually accompanied by the international publication of learned papers, and being appointed to the position of chairperson of a faculty or school,” Robins said

“We have 15 professors and five associate professors – these being qualified subordinates to professors.

“He or she retains that status while in the same university.

“Such a title does not go with that person to another university.

“However, if a person returns to the university that gave that title, he or she will be addressed as professor, for part-time lecturing or such like. This also clarifies to institutions not recognised by the Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology as universities but were addressing their heads as “professor”.

In yesterday’s Letters to the Editor in The National, a writer urged universities not to abuse the title professor.

“There are certain criteria that one must fulfil to be awarded a professor’s title,” the writer said.

