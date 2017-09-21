University of PNG giving Buk bilong Pikinini land

THE University of Papua New Guinea is providing land to Buk bilong Pikinini (BbP) for its operation, acting Pro Vice-Chancellor Mange Matui says.

He said during the literacy week celebration at Buk bilong Pikinini’s library at the Waigani campus that the university would continue to support BbP.

“One thing we have done is provide you with space. If you want any other space, we will provide you,” Matui said.

“They always say that UPNG is one of the biggest landlords in PNG and that is true.”

Matui said it was important to impart knowledge to children between the ages of one and five.

“You (BbP) must impart into children the values and principles that will sustain them throughout their life” he said.

“What you are doing is very important for our children and I would like to congratulate Buk bilong Pikinini.”

The University of Papua New Guinea was established in 1965.

“When you go into the public service, you will see the bulk of our former students contributing to the development and growth of this country,” Matui said.

Like this: Like Loading...