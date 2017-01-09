University to stop receiving fees from sponsors, MPs

By ZACHERY PER

THE University of Goroka will no longer accept tuition fees from sponsors and politicians but only from students starting this year.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Musawe Sinebare said sponsors and politicians instead of paying fees to the university’s account directly should pay the fees to the students who would then pay the university.

“Fees for students are normally paid by sponsors or guardians directly into the UOG accounts,” Sinebare said.

“From this year, the university is requesting sponsors, parents and guardians to pay the fees into the students’ accounts. The students will then pay the required fees into the UOG accounts.”

He said this was necessary because last year, nearly K2 million of the students’ excess funds had to be refunded to students following pressure, threats and harassment on staff to process the refunds.

Sinebare said the funds released from provincial governments and MPs were taxpayers’ money.

He said any excess funds held against the students at the institution should be refunded to the respective sources instead of individual students.

“The students however have a contrary view, hence the threats, harassments, verbal and physical abuses vented against the university staff members,” Sinebare said.

“The policy shift will ensure students only pay the required fees rather that amassing large amount of money secured from many sources.”

