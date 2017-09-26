University student slams police officers’ behaviour

A university student claims that police officers from the Saraga Police Station in National Capital District on Sept 19 assaulted a group of cigarette vendors at the 6-Mile market and took their wares and money.

UPNG student Freddy Kombuna said police officers raided the market and took all the cigarette products and takings of the day from the vendors.

He said the vendors were detained and taken to the police station.

“My brother who is also a cigarette vendor was taken to the police station and when I went to enquire why he was arrested when he was earning an honest living by selling cigarette at the market place designated for

the sale of cigarettes, I was also assaulted.

“The police officers then demanded all of us to pay a K300 bail, when we were not formally charged. When I said that I would call a relative to make bail payments at Boroko Police Station and bring the receipts I was assaulted again.”

Kombuna said in the end, the cigarette vendors paid the K300 bail in cash to the police officers at Saraga.

“We have placed a report with the Boroko Police Station, with medical reports and eye witness statements and will be placing a report with the Police internal affairs as well,” he said.

“Cigarette vendors are people just like everyone else and have rights as well.

“They earn an honest living by selling their products and police officers do not have the right to come and get their money.”

Kombuna said more than K3000 worth of cigarettes were taken along with the takings of the day.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi said police officers did not have the right to take money from people through intimidation.

