University of Technology win Vice Chancellor’s Cup

UNIVERSITY of Technology is the winner of the 2017 inter-varsity Vice Chancellor’s Cup rugby league challenge held at the PNG University of Natural Resources and Environment in East New Britain last week.

Unitech Spartans defeated University of Goroka 30-4 to win the cup.

Divine Word University came third in the competition after defeating University of Natural Resources and Environment (UNRE) 2 14-0.

President of PNG Universities Sports Association Harry Chapau described the competition as tough.

He said the VC Cup challenge had revealed that there were some very good players and urged national league selectors to attend such competitions to recruit potential players with raw talent.

Chapau commended host UNRE for a well-organised event and the other three universities – Unitech, UOG, and Divine Word for their participation.

He said despite a lack of financial support from sponsors, the UNRE administration had contributed a lot to the event.

Chapau also acknowledged and thanked UNRE vice chancellor Prof John Warren who was at the field during most of the competition and other senior officers from the three universities. UOG will host the next VC Cup meet in 2019.

Many visiting students said they found the UNRE environment to be welcoming.

Stonney Yak, a final year student from Unitech said: “The place is very welcoming and peaceful. I felt free and cool.

“There is a nice community surrounding. The mess was fine. All in all it was very enjoyable week.”

For Rylie Peter, also a Unitech student “it has been a wonderful experience; I have enjoyed everything. The place is beautiful with friendly people and environment. It will be a memory that I will treasure.”

Host organising committee chairman Dr Aisak Pue thanked all the participating universities for a trouble-free competition.

