Unknown Garega breaks javelin record

A TOTALLY unknown athlete broke the national record in the men’s javelin at the Southern Region Athletics Championships in Port Moresby on Saturday.

Twenty-two-year-old Lakona Garega from Abau, Central, threw the javelin 58.67 metres to eclipse by 5cm the 26-year-old national record set by Albert Momberger in Port Moresby on April 27, 1991.

Described by throws coach Paul Bannister as being a totally raw talent with a quick arm action and throwing off a short run up, Gerega achieved the record on his fifth throw of a consistent series.

The record throw was no fluke, said Bannister, as he had other throws of 53.52m, 54.72m and 52.02m.

Abau delivered another shock in the men’s 100m with another unknown athlete Doa Ora edging Nelson Stone for silver in the men’s 100m in a wind-assisted time of 10.6 seconds.

Like this: Like Loading...